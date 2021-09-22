Villager serving 10 days in jail after riding scooter near busy gate

A Villager is serving 10 days in jail after he was caught earlier this year riding a scooter near the busiest gate in The Villages.

Thomas McVay, 50, who lives at 1404 Azteca Loop, was sentenced Tuesday in Sumter County Court. He was immediately booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He was riding the green scooter at 12:43 p.m. June 1 on County Road 466 near the intersection of Morse Boulevard when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that the scooter’s license plate had expired on 2020. The deputy initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of Hope Lutheran Church. A check revealed that McVay has been classified as a habitual offender and his driver’s license has been suspended for 60 months.

The Rhode Island native has had multiple arrests for driving while license suspended, most recently in 2019 in The Villages. He was also arrested in 2017 when he was spotted driving a golf cart on the Historic Side of The Villages. He was also arrested in 2014 after residents’ complaints prompted a raid on the Historic Side of The Villages.