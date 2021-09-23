Lady Lake man arrested with methamphetamine after spotted at Circle K

A Lady Lake man was arrested with methamphetamine late Wednesday night after he was spotted at the Circle K at U.S. 301 and County Road 472.

Joshua Allen Woolman, 35, who lives in the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake, was getting into a white Toyota car shortly before midnight when a police officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the Detroit, Mich. native presented the officer with his Florida identification card and claimed he was unaware that his driver’s license was suspended. A search of the vehicle turned up a pipe and methamphetamine.

Woolman was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.