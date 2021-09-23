79.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Ocklawaha man sentenced to 13 years in prison in death of local tattoo artist

By Meta Minton

Dylan Thomas Roberts

An Ocklawaha man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in the death of a local tattoo artist who was struck and killed in 2018 while walking his daughter to a school bus stop.

Dylan Thomas Roberts, 30, was sentenced in Marion County Court on Tuesday – three years to the day that 38-year-old Jeffrey “Todd” Kimberlin had been walking with his seven-year-old daughter at 7:21 a.m. Sept. 21, 2018 on SE 180th Avenue Road when he was struck by a 2001 Ford van driven by Roberts. Kimberlin was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he later died of injuries suffered when he was struck by the van. The daughter was not hit and was not injured.

Jeffrey “Todd” Kimberlin was a well-known tattoo artist.

A jury found Roberts guilty in June on charges including vehicular homicide. Roberts was driving on a suspended license at the time of the incident.

Kimberlin was a well-known local tattoo artist who operated Pale Horse Tattoo in Ocklawaha. He left behind four children, as well as his fiancee and mother.

While Roberts was free on bond in 2019, he was arrested on a charge of felony battery after an alleged attack on his girlfriend sent her to a hospital. He was booked at the jail without bond after that arrest. He was also sentenced on Tuesday in that case. The judge sentenced him to two years in prison that will run concurrently with his prison sentence in the Kimberlin case.

