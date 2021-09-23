Sportsman’s Warehouse announces grand opening date for new store

Sportsman’s Warehouse has announced a grand opening date for its new 32,000 square-foot store at Lady Lake Crossings.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is currently remodeling the former home of Stein Mart, which closed its doors last year after filing for bankruptcy protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new store will hold its grand opening celebration from Oct. 21 to 23.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is an outdoor sporting goods retailer which operates in 25 states across the United States, including Alaska. The stores specializes in guns, ammunition and hunting gear.

Giveaways during the grand opening celebration will include:

• Traeger Pro 575 1521799

• Elite Compound Bow 1682257

• S&W Shield .380ACP 1499598

• Springfield Armory Hellcat 1542962

• Lost Creek Lunker Kayak 1679541

• SAV AXIS CMBO 6.5 CR BLK 22-inch 1638402

• Benchmade Bundle (945 Mini Osbourne, bottle opener, hat, Edc edge maintenance tool) $300

• Three $500 Sportsman’s Warehouse gift cards

This weekend, Sportsman’s Warehouse will be holding a hiring fair from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 at The Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages.

Applicants can also visit careers.Sportsmans.com for more details.