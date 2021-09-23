79.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 23, 2021
type here...

Sportsman’s Warehouse announces grand opening date for new store

By Meta Minton

Sportsman’s Warehouse has announced a grand opening date for its new 32,000 square-foot store at Lady Lake Crossings.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is currently remodeling the former home of Stein Mart, which closed its doors last year after filing for bankruptcy protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new store will hold its grand opening celebration from Oct. 21 to 23.

Sportsmans Warehouse is preparing to take over the former home of Stein Mart at Lady Lake Crossings
Sportsman’s Warehouse is preparing to take over the former home of Stein Mart at Lady Lake Crossings shopping plaza.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is an outdoor sporting goods retailer which operates in 25 states across the United States, including Alaska. The stores specializes in guns, ammunition and hunting gear.

Giveaways during the grand opening celebration will include:

• Traeger Pro 575 1521799

• Elite Compound Bow 1682257

• S&W Shield .380ACP 1499598

• Springfield Armory Hellcat 1542962

• Lost Creek Lunker Kayak 1679541

• SAV AXIS CMBO 6.5 CR BLK 22-inch 1638402

• Benchmade Bundle (945 Mini Osbourne, bottle opener, hat, Edc edge maintenance tool) $300

• Three $500 Sportsman’s Warehouse gift cards

This weekend, Sportsman’s Warehouse will be holding a hiring fair from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 at The Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages.

Applicants can also visit careers.Sportsmans.com for more details.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It has never been more important for the United States to lead

A loyal reader from Wisconsin writes in a Letter to the Editor that it has never been more important for the United States to lead.

Stop train track tragedies in Florida

A volunteer with Florida Operation Lifesaver urges his fellow Floridians to make safe choices around railroad tracks and trains.

Villagers should stay in The Villages and out of our towns

An Oxford woman, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Villager who recently said he’s frustrated by the number of “outsiders” in The Villages.

Misinformation about COVID-19 a one-way ticket to illness or death

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that misinformation about COVID-19 could be a one-way ticket to illness or death.

Remembering scenes from the Trump presidency

One of our loyal readers looks back on some memorable moments of the Trump presidency. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos