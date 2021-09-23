83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 23, 2021
type here...

Stop train track tragedies in Florida

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Did you know that in Florida, there were 87 railroad crossing collisions last year?
Most of us take safety seriously every day. We buckle up when driving a car and we use sidewalks instead of walking down the middle of the road. But as the statistic above shows, it also is important to make safe choices around railroad tracks and trains.
This week is Rail Safety Week, a national public awareness campaign sponsored by Operation Lifesaver to raise awareness about rail safety. Operation Lifesaver was started nearly 50 years ago to save lives and encourage caution near railroad tracks and trains. Through public safety education campaigns and partnerships with railroads, law enforcement agencies, and transportation agencies, we can make communities safer.
Let’s work together to stop track tragedies – not just this week, but every week. To learn more, visit www.oli.org and help spread the word. With your help, we can make preventable railroad crossing and trespassing incidents a thing of the past.

Pete Petree
Volunteer Chairman
Florida Operation Lifesaver

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop train track tragedies in Florida

A volunteer with Florida Operation Lifesaver urges his fellow Floridians to make safe choices around railroad tracks and trains.

Villagers should stay in The Villages and out of our towns

An Oxford woman, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Villager who recently said he’s frustrated by the number of “outsiders” in The Villages.

Misinformation about COVID-19 a one-way ticket to illness or death

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that misinformation about COVID-19 could be a one-way ticket to illness or death.

Remembering scenes from the Trump presidency

One of our loyal readers looks back on some memorable moments of the Trump presidency. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. drone strikes creating more long-term enemies

A Villager writes in a Letter to the Editor that drone strikes that kill innocent civilians are creating more long-term enemies for the United States.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos