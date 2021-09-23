Villages Charter School ready to comply with governor’s quarantine rule

The Villages Charter School has announced compliance with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new rule blocking quarantining of students who have been exposed to COVID-19.

DeSantis was joined by new Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo earlier this week when he announced Emergency Rule 64DER21-15

“Parents have the right to have their healthy kids in school,” said DeSantis.

He said that in-person education is important for students’ wellbeing, their educational advancement, and their social development.

“The idea that schools are somehow a big problem when it comes to spread of the virus has been refuted yet again. Not only is the forced quarantining of healthy children disruptive to a student’s education, but many folks in Florida are not able to work from home. With this rule, we are following a symptom-based approach to quarantining students in Florida,” the governor said.

The Villages Charter School announced on Wednesday it will be complying with the governor’s order.

“This new rule changed the options for parents of students that have been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case. Under the new guidelines, students who have been exposed to COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic will no longer be forced to quarantine,” The Villages Charter School announced.