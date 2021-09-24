85.7 F
The Villages
Friday, September 24, 2021
Anna V. Genovese

By Staff Report

Anna Genovese, 96, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2021, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. She was born on May 30, 1925, to her parents Marino and Susie (Cerasuolo) DiLiddo in Holden, MA. Anna was an only child. She was raised in the Catholic Faith and prayed the Rosary every day. She was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. Anna lived in MA until she married her late husband, Thomas Genovese, in 1948. Anna met Tommy when his family visited her family in Worcester, MA at the age of 14. Tommy knew then that he would someday marry Anna. On July 3, 1948, they were married in Worcester, MA and made their home in Oswego, NY. They were married for 61 years until his passing in 2010.

Anna worked as a homemaker, but also did volunteer work for her daughter’s elementary school, and for years she helped to organize and run Blood Drives for the American Red Cross in Oswego. Anna took up golf in the 1960’s and loved playing with her husband and friends. She went on to make 5 holes in one over the course of her 60+ years of playing. Anna and Tommy moved to The Villages in 1998 to continue enjoying their love of golf and new activities (cards and Bunco) with all of the wonderful friends they made while living here.

Anna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. She leaves behind her only child, Susan, and her husband William Bonaro of The Villages, her two grandchildren who she was so very proud of, Paul (Kari) Bonaro, Buffalo, NY, and Julie Vago (Tamas), Fort Lauderdale, FL, and four great-grandchildren who she loved more than life itself, Addison Vago, Thomas Bonaro, Rosalie Bonaro and Alexander Vago.

All who were touched by her life are invited to attend: Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL, 32162. Visitation – Sunday, 9/26/21 from 3-5 pm. Memorial Service: 9/27/21 at 12:00 noon. Burial Services to follow at 2:00 at Bushnell National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33153.

