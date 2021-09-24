Contributions to Gov. Ron DeSantis

To the Editor:

Your article on local businesses and persons associated with The Villages donating to the Friends of Ron DeSantis raises the question – Why? What purpose does this serve and who really cares what these people and businesses choose to do with their money? Is there anything wrong with them donating? Maybe they support the conservative politics of the governor, and if they do, why is that newsworthy?

I gather from the article that the author is not on the conservative side and in my opinion was trying to stir the pot. What purpose does that serve?

James Ombrello

Village of Palo Alto