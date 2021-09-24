85.7 F
Friday, September 24, 2021
Villager arrested after allegedly throwing mechanical massager at wife

By Meta Minton

Carl Herbert Gabriel Jr.

A Villager was arrested after allegedly throwing a mechanical massager at his wife.

Carl Herbert Gabriel Jr., 60, of the Village of Dunedin, was taken into custody on a charge of domestic battery at 11:48 a.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabriel and his wife had been involved in a verbal argument when the six-footer allegedly threw the mechanical massager at her, striking her in the right side of the forehead. She had a bruise on the right side of her forehead, the report noted.

The Trenton, N.J. native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

