Wildwood woman living in filthy home charged with child neglect

A Wildwood woman living in a filthy home has been charged with felony child neglect.

Christina Sue Knowles, 37, was arrested Wednesday night at her home which had mold on the walls and a “pungent odor,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The home’s only source of running water was located in the bathroom which “was covered with mold and feces,” the report said.

The home had several broken windows, exposing it to the outside elements. In addition to two children, there were also animals living in the house.

“It was very difficult to walk through the house as paths were cluttered with trash,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Knowles admitted the house was “not in great shape and began to cry.” The address of the home was redacted from the arrest report.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.