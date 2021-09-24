Woman with lengthy criminal history arrested after leaving Circle K in Wildwood

A woman with a lengthy criminal history was arrested after leaving a Circle K convenience store in Wildwood.

Kaytia Michelle Edwards, 44, of Wildwood, climbed into a gold Kia passenger car at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and pulled out of the Circle K at 1001 S. Main St., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license.

Edwards was pulled over after she left the Circle K and began traveling on U.S. 301. She was taken into custody on a charge of driving while license suspended. She has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended, enhancing this arrest to a felony. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

Edwards has several other non-traffic arrests:

• In 2016, she was arrested after allegedly attacking her daughter over money.

• In 2017, she was arrested in connection with the theft of shorts from Kamal’s Mini-Mart.

• In 2018, she was after monopolizing a 911 line.