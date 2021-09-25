COVID-19-positive aliens coming into America

To the Editor:

The Biden Administration is actively requiring masking for children (much to their detriment), blocking Canadians from entering without proof of vaccines, mandating vaccination for federal workers and military, requiring employers of 100 or more employees to be vaccinated under the OSHA rules and on and on.

But it’s OK with President Biden to allow illegal (they call them undocumented migrants to make it OK) aliens by the hundreds of thousand to be shipped all over America (some were dropped off in Wildwood) without testing and from countries with little or no vaccines! President Biden wants these people to be Democrats.

Democrats, do you see hypocrisy here? Do you agree that this wrong to send these COVID-19-positive aliens into America? Let’s hear your defense, and remember, we are asking about YOUR PRESIDENT that YOU elected, not President Trump.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square