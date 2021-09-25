88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 25, 2021
type here...

COVID-19-positive aliens coming into America

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Biden Administration is actively requiring masking for children (much to their detriment), blocking Canadians from entering without proof of vaccines, mandating vaccination for federal workers and military, requiring employers of 100 or more employees to be vaccinated under the OSHA rules and on and on.
But it’s OK with President Biden to allow illegal (they call them undocumented migrants to make it OK) aliens by the hundreds of thousand to be shipped all over America (some were dropped off in Wildwood) without testing and from countries with little or no vaccines! President Biden wants these people to be Democrats.
Democrats, do you see hypocrisy here? Do you agree that this wrong to send these COVID-19-positive aliens into America? Let’s hear your defense, and remember, we are asking about YOUR PRESIDENT that YOU elected, not President Trump.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

COVID-19-positive aliens coming into America

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks Democrats to admit their hypocrisy as COVID-19-positive aliens flooding into America.

DeSantis pandering to anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency

The Florida Democratic Party chairman charges that Gov. Ron DeSantis is catering to his “radical pandemic-denialist, anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Do these people think they can change opinions of President Trump?

A Village of Piedmont resident reflects on a recent Letter to the Editor and wonders if its author believes he can change the opinions people have about former President Trump.

Contributions to Gov. Ron DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident questions the motive behind a recent Villages-News.com article detailing recent contributions from residents and businesses in The Villages to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political coffers.

It has never been more important for the United States to lead

A loyal reader from Wisconsin writes in a Letter to the Editor that it has never been more important for the United States to lead.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos