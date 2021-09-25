DeSantis pandering to anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency

To the Editor:

Ron DeSantis is not interested in slowing down the rate of COVID infections in Florida, that much is clear. His only motivation is to cater to a radical pandemic-denialist, anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency within his own party, and he has hand picked a new surgeon general who will buck the overwhelming scientific consensus to validate and enforce his warped, ideologically distorted agenda. This war on science has lost us more than 50,000 Floridians. This insanity must stop.

I call upon the Governor to set aside his political ambitions for once and listen to the experts. Follow the science and save lives, Gov. DeSantis. Your job is to look out for the health and welfare of the people of our state, not to be in perennial campaign mode or to cynically coddle a radical yet politically convenient group of voters within your own party.

Manny Diaz

Florida Democratic Party Chairman