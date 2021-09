The president of the Florida Senate president will headline the upcoming Lincoln Day Dinner in The Villages.

Wilton Simpson will speak at the event set for Oct. 23 at Savannah Center. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased through sumterrepublicans.com

Simpson is a 2022 candidate for Florida Agriculture Commissioner.

Simpson has previously attended events in The Villages, including the 2016 Lincoln Day Dinner in which Nikki Haley was the featured speaker.