Mary Josephine McGarvey was born in County Derry, Ireland and emigrated to New York at the age of 17. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She moved to The Villages from Franklin Square, N.Y. in 1994. She was preceded into Life Eternal by her husband, Terence and daughter, Kathleen. Survivors include sons Terence (Christina) of LaVernia, TX, John of Lady Lake, FL, James of Lady Lake, FL, Thomas (Eileen) of Jamaica, NY, Michael (Gloria) McGarvey of Winter Garden, FL, sister-in-law Geraldine Meehan of Woodside, NY, and twelve grandchildren.

Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 between 1PM and 5PM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, The Villages, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 1 at 8:30AM at St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church, The Villages, FL. A final inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church, St. Augustine, FL.