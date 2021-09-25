88.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 25, 2021
PepperTree Apartments woman arrested after becoming ‘agitated’ during traffic stop

By Meta Minton

Carlissa Mooney
A PepperTree Apartments woman with a lengthy criminal history was jailed after she became “agitated” during a traffic stop.

Carlissa Mooney, 31, who lists her address at the apartment complex on U.S. 301 in Wildwood, was at the wheel of a red Ford sedan at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Eustis when a police officer noticed that the vehicle had an unreadable license plate, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Mooney “appeared very nervous” and would “not maintain eye contact” with the officer. A second officer shined a flashlight on the passenger seat of Mooney’s vehicle prompting her to become “agitated.”

A search of the vehicle turned up about 1 gram of the drug MDMA. Mooney said she began using the drug because “she was going through a hard time in life,” the report said.

She was arrested on charges of possession of MDMA and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

In 2019, Mooney was arrested on drug charges in Wildwood. She arrested for child neglect in 2017 when her child crossed six lanes of traffic on State Road 44 to get to the IHOP Restaurant in Wildwood. The boy was wearing a yellow T-shirt and nothing else. 

