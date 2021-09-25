88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 25, 2021
type here...

Village of Chatham woman gets break in DUI case after refusing breath sample

By Meta Minton

Lisa Renee Barton
Lisa Renee Barton

A Village of Chatham woman got a break in a drunk driving case after refusing to provide a breath sample at the time of her arrest.

Lisa Renee Barton, 51, who lives at 8036 SE 175th Malmaison St., was arrested April 24 on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Leesburg when she was pulled over because her vehicle was swerving back and forth while traveling at a speed of 44 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She admitted she had consumed “a few beers,” but refused to provide a breath sample. The Louisiana native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

However, earlier this month in Lake County Court, Barton was allowed to plead no contest to a lesser charge of reckless driving. She has been placed on six months probation and she must seek a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

COVID-19-positive aliens coming into America

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks Democrats to admit their hypocrisy as COVID-19-positive aliens flooding into America.

DeSantis pandering to anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency

The Florida Democratic Party chairman charges that Gov. Ron DeSantis is catering to his “radical pandemic-denialist, anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Do these people think they can change opinions of President Trump?

A Village of Piedmont resident reflects on a recent Letter to the Editor and wonders if its author believes he can change the opinions people have about former President Trump.

Contributions to Gov. Ron DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident questions the motive behind a recent Villages-News.com article detailing recent contributions from residents and businesses in The Villages to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political coffers.

It has never been more important for the United States to lead

A loyal reader from Wisconsin writes in a Letter to the Editor that it has never been more important for the United States to lead.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos