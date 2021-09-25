Villagers score pair of lucky aces at Hill Top Executive Golf Course

A foursome in The Villages, who have not played together for two weeks due to other commitments, were in for a big treat when they finally got back together.

Wes Brooks stepped to the 82-yard fifth hole tee of Hill Top Executive Golf Course and hit a highly lofted nine iron directly into the cup that rattled the pin and stayed in (his eighth).

After a brief celebration, Ted Ryser, not to be out done by Brooks, stepped to the tee next and hits a wedge to green that rolls perfectly in to the cup (his first).

Add to that fact this was all witnessed by the legend, Ambassador Ernest T.