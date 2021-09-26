86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 26, 2021
type here...

Chula Vista Recreation Center adult pool will be closed

By Staff Report

The Chula Vista Recreation Center Adult Pool will be closed for extended maintenance Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Chula Vista Recreation Center at 753-0002.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Non-residents using pools in The Villages

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is concerned that non-residents are regularly using swimming pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There must be a reckoning

A reader from Jupiter Beach, in a Letter to the Editor, declares there must be a reckoning when it comes to former President Trump.

I won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, who suffered through COVID-19 in December with her husband, explains in a Letter to the Editor why she won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19-positive aliens coming into America

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks Democrats to admit their hypocrisy as COVID-19-positive aliens flooding into America.

DeSantis pandering to anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency

The Florida Democratic Party chairman charges that Gov. Ron DeSantis is catering to his “radical pandemic-denialist, anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos