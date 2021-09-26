73.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 27, 2021
type here...

Convicted rapist due in court after allegedly exposing himself at Publix in The Villages

By Meta Minton

John Allan Pace
John Allan Pace

A convicted rapist is due in court this week after allegedly exposing himself at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

John Allan Pace, 59, of Inverness, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of indecent exposure.

He was arrested last year after allegedly exposing himself at the Publix at Southern Trace Plaza. He was standing outside his truck with his pants unzipped, his penis out of his pants and masturbating, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Pace got in his truck and drove away, but was pulled over and taken into custody at the nearby Arby’s restaurant. There were three witnesses who completed sworn statements for law enforcement. All three positively identified Pace as the man they saw masturbating in the parking lot.

Pace has three previous arrests in Sumter County for indecent exposure. In 2016, he was convicted of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 in Citrus County.

He was convicted of felony rape in 1985 in Indiana. He was convicted of rape a second time in 1991, also in Indiana.

Pace had been free on bond, but in June a judge ordered for him to be taken back into custody. He was booked Sept. 17 at the jail. Pace is due to appear Thursday morning in Sumter County Court.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Non-residents using pools in The Villages

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is concerned that non-residents are regularly using swimming pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There must be a reckoning

A reader from Jupiter Beach, in a Letter to the Editor, declares there must be a reckoning when it comes to former President Trump.

I won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, who suffered through COVID-19 in December with her husband, explains in a Letter to the Editor why she won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19-positive aliens coming into America

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks Democrats to admit their hypocrisy as COVID-19-positive aliens flooding into America.

DeSantis pandering to anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency

The Florida Democratic Party chairman charges that Gov. Ron DeSantis is catering to his “radical pandemic-denialist, anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos