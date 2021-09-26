Convicted rapist due in court after allegedly exposing himself at Publix in The Villages

A convicted rapist is due in court this week after allegedly exposing himself at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

John Allan Pace, 59, of Inverness, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of indecent exposure.

He was arrested last year after allegedly exposing himself at the Publix at Southern Trace Plaza. He was standing outside his truck with his pants unzipped, his penis out of his pants and masturbating, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Pace got in his truck and drove away, but was pulled over and taken into custody at the nearby Arby’s restaurant. There were three witnesses who completed sworn statements for law enforcement. All three positively identified Pace as the man they saw masturbating in the parking lot.

Pace has three previous arrests in Sumter County for indecent exposure. In 2016, he was convicted of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 in Citrus County.

He was convicted of felony rape in 1985 in Indiana. He was convicted of rape a second time in 1991, also in Indiana.

Pace had been free on bond, but in June a judge ordered for him to be taken back into custody. He was booked Sept. 17 at the jail. Pace is due to appear Thursday morning in Sumter County Court.