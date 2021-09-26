I won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine

To the Editor:

I can’t believe how stubborn and uninformed some people are. They believe what they want to believe without looks at ALL the facts. There are three main groups of people and each should be respected even if you don’t agree with them.

(1) People who chose to get vaccinated-they are not going to get the virus or if the do it shouldn’t be as bad. They are not threat to others and are protected.

(2) People who are not vaccinated by choice or by reason are not a threat to the vaccinated or to the protected people, only to the ones not vaccinated.

(3) Non-vaccinated with high antibodies due to having had the COVID-19 virus. There people have the best protection, 26 – 27 times better than the ones who got the vaccine. This has been stated by physicians on the news and one being Dr. Marty Makary from John Hopkins University. I am in that category and will not get the vaccine as long as I have antibodies. I know of people, some in the medical field, who had COVID-19 and took the vaccine and got very sick. It is like pouring gas on a burning fire. I won’t do that to my body. My husband and I both had COVID-19 in December and were very sick. Wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

Stop condemning the ones with antibodies who have chosen not to get the vaccine at this time. Why should they when they have the best, natural protection? I do not feel that the COVID-19 vaccine or the flu vaccine should be mandated. Both should be an option. I take the flu vaccine every year and think others should, but do not criticize them if they don’t. It is all about choice.

The leadership from the White House is a joke and has made a circus show out of the office. Thanks to some people like Larry Moran, Kathleen Cook, Rick Kometic, Gio Linh, Don Bull and others who have expressed their opinions on this leadership. Bless you.

Heal this land! God bless America and God bless each of you.

Betty Cunningham

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens