86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 26, 2021
type here...

I won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I can’t believe how stubborn and uninformed some people are. They believe what they want to believe without looks at ALL the facts. There are three main groups of people and each should be respected even if you don’t agree with them.
(1) People who chose to get vaccinated-they are not going to get the virus or if the do it shouldn’t be as bad. They are not threat to others and are protected.
(2) People who are not vaccinated by choice or by reason are not a threat to the vaccinated or to the protected people, only to the ones not vaccinated.
(3) Non-vaccinated with high antibodies due to having had the COVID-19 virus. There people have the best protection, 26 – 27 times better than the ones who got the vaccine. This has been stated by physicians on the news and one being Dr. Marty Makary from John Hopkins University. I am in that category and will not get the vaccine as long as I have antibodies. I know of people, some in the medical field, who had COVID-19 and took the vaccine and got very sick. It is like pouring gas on a burning fire. I won’t do that to my body. My husband and I both had COVID-19 in December and were very sick. Wouldn’t wish it on anyone.
Stop condemning the ones with antibodies who have chosen not to get the vaccine at this time. Why should they when they have the best, natural protection? I do not feel that the COVID-19 vaccine or the flu vaccine should be mandated. Both should be an option. I take the flu vaccine every year and think others should, but do not criticize them if they don’t. It is all about choice.
The leadership from the White House is a joke and has made a circus show out of the office. Thanks to some people like Larry Moran, Kathleen Cook, Rick Kometic, Gio Linh, Don Bull and others who have expressed their opinions on this leadership. Bless you.
Heal this land! God bless America and God bless each of you.

Betty Cunningham
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Non-residents using pools in The Villages

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is concerned that non-residents are regularly using swimming pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There must be a reckoning

A reader from Jupiter Beach, in a Letter to the Editor, declares there must be a reckoning when it comes to former President Trump.

I won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, who suffered through COVID-19 in December with her husband, explains in a Letter to the Editor why she won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19-positive aliens coming into America

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks Democrats to admit their hypocrisy as COVID-19-positive aliens flooding into America.

DeSantis pandering to anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency

The Florida Democratic Party chairman charges that Gov. Ron DeSantis is catering to his “radical pandemic-denialist, anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos