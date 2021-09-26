73.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 27, 2021
type here...

Insurance company won’t pay up for Villager accused of pointing gun at neighbor

By Meta Minton

Carl Joseph Iannazzo

A Villager’s homeowner’s insurance company has indicated it will not pay to defend a Villager accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor.

Carl Joseph Iannazzo, 65, who lives in the Rhett Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove, is accused of pointing a Ruger .380-caliber LCP at his neighbor’s chest and stomach on March 7, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Iannazzo said he and his wife had been riding motorcycles on Henry Loop when they stopped to pick up trash. He said Timothy Ballenger, who also lives in the Rhett Villas, drove up in a golf cart and made “hand gestures” at them. Iannazzo admitted he pulled out his gun and pointed it at Ballenger. Iannazzo “claimed he pulled his firearm because he was in fear of the victim’s size and reputation,” the officer wrote in the report. Iannazzo is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty in the case and remains free on $2,000 bond.

Ballenger has filed a $30,000 lawsuit against his neighbor as a result of the incident.

Iannazzo’s insurance company, ASI Preferred Insurance Corp., claims in a document on file in Sumter County Court that “ASI has no duty under the policy to defend or indemnify Mr. Iannzazzco against the complaint made by Mr. Ballenger.” The coverage of Iannazzo’s ASI homeowner’s policy includes $300,000 of “personal liability coverage.”

However, the company claims that “coverage for Mr. Iannazzo is excluded under the policy for the claims alleged by Mr. Ballenger.”

Iannazzo purchased his home in the Rhett Villas in August 2019 for $197,200. Ballenger bought his home for $202,900 in July 2019.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Non-residents using pools in The Villages

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is concerned that non-residents are regularly using swimming pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There must be a reckoning

A reader from Jupiter Beach, in a Letter to the Editor, declares there must be a reckoning when it comes to former President Trump.

I won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, who suffered through COVID-19 in December with her husband, explains in a Letter to the Editor why she won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19-positive aliens coming into America

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks Democrats to admit their hypocrisy as COVID-19-positive aliens flooding into America.

DeSantis pandering to anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency

The Florida Democratic Party chairman charges that Gov. Ron DeSantis is catering to his “radical pandemic-denialist, anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos