Insurance company won’t pay up for Villager accused of pointing gun at neighbor

A Villager’s homeowner’s insurance company has indicated it will not pay to defend a Villager accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor.

Carl Joseph Iannazzo, 65, who lives in the Rhett Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove, is accused of pointing a Ruger .380-caliber LCP at his neighbor’s chest and stomach on March 7, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Iannazzo said he and his wife had been riding motorcycles on Henry Loop when they stopped to pick up trash. He said Timothy Ballenger, who also lives in the Rhett Villas, drove up in a golf cart and made “hand gestures” at them. Iannazzo admitted he pulled out his gun and pointed it at Ballenger. Iannazzo “claimed he pulled his firearm because he was in fear of the victim’s size and reputation,” the officer wrote in the report. Iannazzo is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty in the case and remains free on $2,000 bond.

Ballenger has filed a $30,000 lawsuit against his neighbor as a result of the incident.

Iannazzo’s insurance company, ASI Preferred Insurance Corp., claims in a document on file in Sumter County Court that “ASI has no duty under the policy to defend or indemnify Mr. Iannzazzco against the complaint made by Mr. Ballenger.” The coverage of Iannazzo’s ASI homeowner’s policy includes $300,000 of “personal liability coverage.”

However, the company claims that “coverage for Mr. Iannazzo is excluded under the policy for the claims alleged by Mr. Ballenger.”

Iannazzo purchased his home in the Rhett Villas in August 2019 for $197,200. Ballenger bought his home for $202,900 in July 2019.