John Babb, 82 of Manchester, Maine passed peacefully after battling Lung Cancer and complications after treatment on September 23, 2021. He was born to John Appleton Babb and Alma Irene Safford in Washington, Maine on November 25, 1938.

He is survived by his wife, Sonja Babb, of 63 years. She is the love of his life and his best friend. They married in 1958 and they resided in Manchester, Maine for many years and retired to The Villages, Florida, where they lived happily ever after. Together they raised 3 children John L Babb (Lisa Babb), Rhonda K Babb, Cassie Babb (Doug Kilgore). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren. Jennifer Farrington (Ricky Soucy), Angie Sousa(Richard Dumais), Heather Michaud(Andrew Michaud), Ryan Babb(Elizabeth Babb), Daniel Fredrickson, Tiana Cappiello(James Brown), Dustin Ouellette(Molly Ouellette), Daniel Ouellette(Sheena Hanson), Shelly Ouellette(Ian Hippler), Ainsley Kilgore and Hunter Kilgore. 11 Great Grandchildren Karin and Donovan Soucy, Sawyer Michaud, Charlotte and Monty Babb, Jack, Joshua, Lia Crosby, Joe and Alice Brown, Sylvie Ouellette and one on the way. And he was also lucky to have many wonderful nieces and nephews!

He was survived by 5 sisters, Priscilla Packard, Judy Oxton, Linda Baldwin, Nancy Weymouth and Peggy Sleeper. Predeceased by one sister Joanne Bolduc.

John built and worked at J&S Oil Co., Inc. until he retired in 1999 and was very passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. He also volunteered and served on the Manchester Planning Board, Manchester Budget Committee, Manchester Select Board and the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department. He served 4 years in the Airborne 101 division Fort Campbell Kentucky as Sgt Babb, Paratrooper! He was a Patriot through and through!. John was honored with the Spirit of America Award, KVCC Business of the Year, Governor Award and many other accolades.

His passion includes his wife and family along with snowmobiling, golfing and happy hour! He is very proud of the fact he was lucky enough to hit not just one but THREE hole in ones! If you didn’t have a smile, he was happy to lend you one!!

The Family wishes to honor John’s wishes to have a Celebration of Life which will be scheduled for a later date in Maine.

John was a generous man who donated to some of the finest causes, such as Tunnel to Towers, Wounded Warriors, Travis Mills Foundation and many others. This resembles the Patriotic man he was. He loved his God, his Family and his Country!!

In Lieu of Flowers please donate to your favorite charity in honor of John.