Non-residents using pools in The Villages

To the Editor:

Recently, I read this article on Next Door. A person in the Colony pool said they did not live in The Villages but paid $80 and have a non-resident pass to use. They swim at the Colony Sports Pool every day.

It has me wondering, does anyone police the non-resident passes or is this the norm? Can anyone buy an $80 non-resident pass and use all the amenities that residents use?

Here is another case – on AirBnB some residents renting out rooms in their home comes with a guest pass. Seems like the attendants at the recreation centers and pools should be trained to do their jobs and The Villages needs to scrub their database for fraudulent non-resident cards.

Domenick Tufariello

Village of Pine Ridge