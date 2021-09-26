73.4 F
Sunday, September 26, 2021
Son of couple in The Villages sentenced in pair of criminal cases

By Meta Minton

Alexander Bartell

The son of a couple in The Villages has been sentenced in a pair of criminal cases.

Alexander Bartell, 32, who has been living with his parents at 3031 Hicks Place in the Village of Fenney, was placed on probation for three years after pleading no contest to charges of grand theft and burglary last week in Sumter County Court. Bartell was arrested April 17 at his parents’ home in connection with the alleged burglary of a local storage unit.

While he was free on bond in that case, the Utica, N.Y. native was arrested after defying an injunction for protection against domestic violence which had been obtained by a woman in Maricopa County, Arizona. The woman, who has a child with Bartell, told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies she and the child had been staying with Bartell “as a family unit in violation of the court order” for about a month, the arrest report said. However, she showed deputies items of her clothing and the child’s clothing with “cut marks” caused by Bartell. She also showed them text messages Bartell had sent to her. He served 13 days in jail after that arrest. He was sentenced to time served after pleading no contest to a charge of violating a court order.

