Sunday, September 26, 2021
Villager won’t be prosecuted in battle with wife after judge reviews mental health evaluation

By Meta Minton

A 74-year-old Villager won’t be prosecuted in a battle with his wife after a judge reviewed the man’s court-ordered mental health evaluation.

A charge of battery is being dopped against Charles Ferdinand Baker, who lives in the Carla Villas in the Village of Fenney.

He had been arrested May 31 after allegedly striking his wife who said her husband was “being aggressive towards her” and it was “continuously getting worse,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

She told officers that Baker “walked up to her in the kitchen and began striking her with a closed fist on the right shoulder/upper right torso area approximately three times,” the report said. Baker, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds, admitted he had pushed his wife because she would not give him his keys. He admitted he called her a “stupid bitch.”

Last month, the public defender’s office filed a motion seeking a psychological evaluation of Baker. After reviewing the evaluation, the judge declared Baker not fit for trial.

