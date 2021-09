A 90-year-old Villager has been arrested on a charge of attempted sex with a child.

John Leo McCarthy, who lives at 1407 Elana Place in the Vera Cruz Villas in the Village of Santo Domingo, was booked without bond on Friday at the Marion County Jail. A hold has been put on his custody by U.S. Marshals.

McCarthy, who is single, was the original owner of his home in The Villages which was built in 1997. The Illinois native paid $75,600 for the villa.