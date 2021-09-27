81 F
The Villages
Monday, September 27, 2021
Arrest report details incident at pool and Villager’s arrest on stalking charge

By Meta Minton

Ed McGinty
An arrest report is shedding light on details of an incident at a swimming pool and a Villager’s subsequent arrest on a stalking charge.

Ed McGinty, 73, of the Village of Hadley, remains free on $5,000 bond following his arrest Friday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of stalking.

Deputies had been called Thursday to the Hadley pool where a woman wearing a T-shirt proclaiming, “Joe Biden Sucks,” had gotten into the water for her regular daily exercise. McGinty called the woman a “fat slob” and told her that “working out in the pool would do her no good,” according to the arrest report. He called her “white trash” and ordered her to remove the T-shirt, which she was wearing over her bathing suit. She tried to ignore McGinty, a well-known anti-Trump activist, who began taking pictures of her with his cell phone. The Villages District Government had McGinty legally banned from the pool.

McGinty showed up multiple times Friday afternoon at the woman’s residence. He was arrested on a charge of stalking.

He is due for arraignment on the charge Oct. 13 in Sumter County Court.

