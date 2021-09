To the Editor:

Today in the online edition of National Geographic, there is a report on a Science magazine article by a Florida Urologist, who reports a six-time increase in ED (erectile dysfunction) in males with COVID-19 infection. That should be the impetus that will convince white males who are anti-mask, anti-vax, herd immunity promoters to run out to get vaccinated and start wearing masks. Don’t get hurt in the stampede to the nearest vaccination site.

Leah Mayfield

Village of Poinciana