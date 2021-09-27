New Yorker loses driver’s license after crashing in roundabout in The Villages

A New Yorker will lose her driver’s license after crashing in a roundabout in The Villages.

Melissa Crosby, 50, was driving a black Volkswagen Jetta with New York license plates in the wee hours Sept. 5 when she crashed into a decorative street light pole in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and El Camino Real near Savannah Center. The Freeport, N.Y. native struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .12 and .128 blood alcohol level. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Crosby, who lists a local address at 1217 Ballesteros Drive in the Village of Santiago, last week in Sumter County Court pleaded no contest to the DUI charge. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.