Monday, September 27, 2021
The Villages Walk to End Alzheimer’s set Oct. 9 at Polo Fields

By Staff Report

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting residents of The Villages to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 9.

While last year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s was mainly virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with hosting this year’s event in person. Ocala Walk Director Terry Boynton noted that the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the Association’s top priorities, however.

“All events will implement safety protocols, including physical distancing, masks where required, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more,” Boynton said. “We will also be offering options to participate online and in local neighborhoods and will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees.”

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies their solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent participants’ connections to Alzheimer’s disease and their personal reasons for walking.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Florida alone, there are more than 580,000 people living with the disease and 527,000 caregivers. 

The Villages Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin with an Opening Ceremony at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9 at The Villages Polo Fields. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.

