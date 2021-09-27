67.1 F
The Villages
Monday, September 27, 2021
By Staff Report

Velma Connell Knight, 89, of Bushnell, Florida passed away on September 23, 2021. She was born August 13, 1932 in Bushnell, Florida. She was a member of the Indian Hill Baptist Church. Velma worked at Dog N Suds in Bushnell, Dairy Queen in Wildwood, Mid-Fla Community Services, the library in the old high school in Bushnell, Tax Collector’s office, and cleaned houses.

She is survived by son, Clay Knight of Bushnell, FL; grandchildren, Emily Knight Harris (Austin) of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, Justin Knight of Bushnell, FL; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Knight of Bushnell, FL, River Harris of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; and sister, Vera McAllister Hatton (Ron) of Inverness, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, H.C. Knight; parents, Amos and Nora Connell; brothers, Leroy Connell, Leo Connell; and sister, Shirley Chestnut.

Visitation for Mrs. Knight will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, FL. Funeral services will be held the following day, Friday, October 1, 2021, 10:00 AM at the Indian Hill Baptist Church in Bushnell, FL interment to follow at Indian Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Indian Hill Baptist Church, 7819 CR 633 Bushnell, FL 33513.

