Governor and attorney general suing Biden over southern border crisis

Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody on Tuesday to announce three significant actions Florida is taking to address the “Biden Border Crisis.”

DeSantis has issued Executive Order 21-223 to prohibit all Florida agencies under the purview of the governor from facilitating illegal immigration into Florida, unless otherwise required by federal or state law, and require the collection of information from state officials on the scope and costs of illegal immigration in Florida.

Second, DeSantis announced the appointment of Larry Keefe, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, as “Public Safety Czar” to ensure the actions directed by the executive order are carried out.

Finally, DeSantis and Moody announced that Florida has filed suit against the Biden Administration challenging its “catch and release” policy.

“Since President Biden took office – which has been less than one year – the Border Patrol has released nearly a quarter million illegal aliens into the United States,” said DeSantis. “This executive order makes it clear that Florida resources will not be used to prop up the failed open border agenda enacted by this administration.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody said the Biden Administration’s “brazen disregard for federal immigration law” is jeopardizing the safety and security of our state and nation, all while costing Florida taxpayers.

“Because Biden is not requiring those crossing the border to go through the legally mandated channels, they are coming into our country without being properly processed. The federal government cannot simply ignore federal laws because it does not agree with them politically. The Biden administration must implement the immigration policy required under federal law and we are asking the court to take swift action to reduce the harm caused by Biden’s inaction,” Moody said.

