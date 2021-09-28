How will America pay for the new immigrants?

To the Editor:

And so how will we pay for the hundreds of thousands of the newly arrived immigrants into this country? We will pay politically, very dearly. The followers of the Democratic Party know that it will most likely be the political result of this massive immigrant invasion. And so, the Democratic Party gives this migration, its fullest support. But who is looking further down the path of our political future?

Such an overwhelming political advantage will destroy the very fabric that makes this country politically unique. Our government trades political sides every so often. This is what gives us political balance. That balance is being poisoned.

It may already be too late to stop this harm.

How will these immigrants find employment? No employment equals welfare; equals free medical care; equals free housing; equals those who do work and pay taxes will pay even more taxes; equals socialism!

So, yes, the Democrats are winning the control of the political system and we are all losing control of our political choices.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD.

Spruce Creek South