Maine sex offender returns for snowbird season but can’t live in home in The Villages

A convicted sex offender from Maine has apparently returned for snowbird season but can’t live in a home he owns in The Villages.

Dana Edward Wilson, a one-time basketball standout from Maine, was convicted in 2014 in a child pornography case in the Pine Tree State. Earlier this month, the 71-year-old registered an address at 10445 SE 178th St. at Spruce Creek South in The Villages, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Wilson continues to own a home at 946 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages. He was arrested in 2017 after laptops were found under a white cloth in a room attached to a storage room at the Orchid Street property. It was considered a violation of his parole in Maine and he spent 71 days at the Lake County Jail.

Wilson spent time in prison in Maine before being released in 2016 from incarceration. He later came down to the home on the Historic Side of The Villages which had been owned by his parents.

The Town of Lady Lake later tightened up its rules governing where sex offenders can reside. The new ordinance prohibits sex offenders from living near open recreation areas. The Orchid Street home is near the Hilltop swimming pool.

Information Wilson has on file with law enforcement in Maine indicates he splits his time between Maine and the Orchid Street home.

Wilson is a well known sports figure in Maine. He had been inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame for his basketball feats at Bangor’s Husson University. Wilson averaged nearly 35 points per game his senior year, best among all NCAA Division III schools that year. But he was tossed out of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame because of the child porn case.

He has also worked extensively as a DJ.