79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
type here...

Oxford woman arrested after infant found in hot car parked at government office

By Meta Minton

Zoe Anne Macken Folker
Zoe-Anne Macken Folker

An Oxford woman was arrested after an infant was found in a hot car parked at a government office.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 4:40 p.m. Monday to the Sumter County Tax Collector’s Office in Bushnell after the infant was spotted in the 2000 silver Honda passenger car. It was 85 degrees and the baby was “crying and sweating from the heat inside the vehicle,” according to an arrest report. EMS personnel were called to the scene to evaluate the infant, and her vital signs were found to be “within normal parameters.”

The driver, 23-year-old Zoe-Anne Macken Folker, apparently parked the vehicle and entered the tax collector’s office at 4:30 p.m. The baby had been left in the car for 11 to 12 minutes. The windows were rolled up and the air conditioning was not running, the report indicated.

She was arrested on a charge of child neglect and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was later released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Gov. DeSantis is not anti-vaccine or anti-mask

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

How will America pay for the new immigrants?

A Spruce Creek South resident wonders how America will pay for the new immigrants.

COVID-19 takes toll on male sexual performance

A Village of Poinciana resident points to a report that should inspire men to seek the COVID-19 vaccination.

Non-residents using pools in The Villages

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is concerned that non-residents are regularly using swimming pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There must be a reckoning

A reader from Jupiter Beach, in a Letter to the Editor, declares there must be a reckoning when it comes to former President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos