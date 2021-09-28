Oxford woman arrested after infant found in hot car parked at government office

An Oxford woman was arrested after an infant was found in a hot car parked at a government office.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 4:40 p.m. Monday to the Sumter County Tax Collector’s Office in Bushnell after the infant was spotted in the 2000 silver Honda passenger car. It was 85 degrees and the baby was “crying and sweating from the heat inside the vehicle,” according to an arrest report. EMS personnel were called to the scene to evaluate the infant, and her vital signs were found to be “within normal parameters.”

The driver, 23-year-old Zoe-Anne Macken Folker, apparently parked the vehicle and entered the tax collector’s office at 4:30 p.m. The baby had been left in the car for 11 to 12 minutes. The windows were rolled up and the air conditioning was not running, the report indicated.

She was arrested on a charge of child neglect and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was later released after posting $2,000 bond.