Russell “Buddy” Dale Schmidt Sr. age 79 passed peacefully in his home in Okahumpka, FL on Sept. 23, 2021. He was a graduate of Washington High School in Massillon, OH and studied at Kent State University.

Russ moved to Florida in 1968 and worked most of his life in upper management with K-Mart.

He was an avid fisherman and fished with some of the top named anglers in the field, he also enjoyed hunting, bowling, golfing, softball, you name it, he played it as far as sports go. He was not only an active member of the Lake County Eagles #4273, he was also one of the founding fathers of the club 31 years ago.

He is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla “Cookie” Ann Schmidt and his children who loved him dearly for the man and father he was, Russell Dale Schmidt Jr, Darin George Schmidt, Brenda DeBartolo Sawyer, Jill Erika Schmidt, brothers, sisters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Russ is preceded in death by his parents Russell George Schmidt and Erma Alice Schmidt.

A private gathering has been held by the family in his memory. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, Russ would rather have you make a donation to his favorite charity in his name to the Lake Sumter Children’s Advocacy Center through the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4273.

Arrangements are entrusted to Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Leesburg, Florida.