VA Outpatient Clinic in The Villages to offer COVID-19 booster shots

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 29, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization.

The Villages Outpatient Clinic at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages will be offering booster shots from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are preferred.

The VA’s decision to offer the booster shots follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and CDC recommendation for a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

“Our facility knows that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is truly a team effort and we will continue to make sure that we are doing all we can to protect Veterans, staff and the North Florida/South Georgia community against COVID-19,” said James Waller, MD, NF/SGVHS Deputy Chief of Staff and COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator. “Our staff is preparing to offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to those at highest risk, following the FDA and CDC recommendations.”