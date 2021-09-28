Wildwood property tax collection up 30 percent due to growth of The Villages

Holding the line on property taxes, Wildwood commissioners Monday night gave final approval to an $83.5-million budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which begins Friday.

Rapid residential and commercial growth especially in the Southern Oaks section of The Villages allows the city to collect about 30 percent more in property taxes next year while keeping the rate low.

Commissioners adopted a rate of about $3.25 per $1,000 assessed valuation, which is at the rolled-back rate. The rolled-back rate is the amount needed to collect the same revenue as the prior year excluding new construction.

The tax rate is down from the current rate of $3.398 per $1,000 assessed valuation in this year’s budget.

New construction will allow Wildwood to collect $9.3 million in property taxes next year, up about 30 percent from $7.1 million this year.

Total Wildwood property values are expected to reach $3 billion next year, up more than 25 percent or $814,000 from 2020-21.

Property taxes won’t be going up, but Wildwood residents face modest fee increases of 3.1 percent tied to the consumer price index.

A proposed resolution would raise monthly garbage collection fees for Tri-County Sanitation, which serves The Villages area south of State Road 44, to $21.41 for homeowners and $19.90 for commercial properties.

Waste Management will raise garbage collection fees by 46 cents to $18.76 for one cart and up 23 cents to $11.27 for a second or third cart.

Sewer, water and reclaimed water fees also are increasing by 3.1 percent. Last year, water and sewer rates were raised by 2.9 percent.

Capital projects in next year’s budget include completion of the Municipal Services Complex in a former school building, Millennium Park upgrades and street improvements. The city hall heating and air conditioning system will be replaced and several water and sewer projects also are planned.

The budget adds four police officers, three public works employees, two utilities workers and a development services staff member.

To get a head start on next year’s budget, commissioners Monday night approved the purchase of 21 vehicles for more than $840,000. Vehicles include mowers, utility trucks, pickup trucks, police vehicles and a grapple truck.