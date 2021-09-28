Woman turns herself in at sheriff’s office after allegedly biting estranged man friend

A woman turned herself in at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages after allegedly biting her estranged man friend.

Priscilla Ann Lamb, 33, of Leesburg, showed up at about 9 p.m. Monday at the sheriff’s facility where she turned herself in after an alleged attack the previous night.

Lamb had shown up at the home in Bushnell and attempted to forcibly enter a door while the man and a female friend were in a back room. He went to the front door and opened it. Lamb, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, lunged at him, according to an arrest report. She wrapped her arms around him, tackled him on the ground and repeatedly bit and scratched him. Lamb fled before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

She was arrested on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.