Denise Pauline Seguin Lyonnais, age 70, died of COVID-19, on Sept. 8, 2021, in West Marion Community Hospital. Denise is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dennis, a Village resident, and a sister, Madeleine Seguin Gobeil of Honolulu, Hawaii. She is preceded in death by her older sister, Louise Seguin, who passed away March, 2021.

Denise was born on Nov. 14, 1950, in New Bedford, Ma, to parents Conrad Seguin, who served in the Army during WWII, and eventually built his own business, Seguin truck bodies, and Doris Duchaine Seguin, a graduate of Harvard University, and elementary teacher of 30 years. Denise graduated from Bishop Stag HS in Dartmouth, Ma, (1968) then received her Bachelor’s Degree from Elms College in Chicopee, Ma. (1972). She eventually got a M.Ed. in reading from Bridgewater State College (1981). She taught in Maine for 1 year, before moving to Ma. and teaching in Wareham and Dartmouth for 12 years.

In 1986, Denise and her husband moved to Jacksonville, Fl. Where they taught for 26 years before moving to the Villages in Nov. 2012, after re-tiring.

Denise was a loving wife who enjoyed traveling with her husband, as well as with good friends, and loved clowning with clown alley 179. Denise, aka Truffles the clown, loved performing at the Village Squares and attended numerous clown conferences to improve her craft. Bringing joy to others was her objective and now she gets a chance to practice her craft in a higher locale, in front of God. She will always be remembered as fun-loving, intelligent, generous, and devoted to her husband, Dennis.

A Funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021, for 11:00am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. A reception after mass will be provided. All are welcome to attend and observe the Funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the local Hospice facility are requested or to Food for the Poor.