Korean War veterans encouraged to attend reception in The Villages

The Korean War and Korea Defense Veterans Chapter 169 in The Villages will be holding a reception for all veterans who served in Korea from 1950 to the present. Chapter 169 is the largest Chapter in America and has members who served in Korea from the 1950s through the 1980s.

The gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Saddlebrook Recreation Center. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served

Those veterans who served in Korea from 1954 to present are designated Korean Defense Service Veterans and are eligible for the Korean Defense Service Medal. Chapter 169 provides this medal to all qualified members.

Those attending are encouraged to pictures, memorabilia and stories to share with fellow veterans.

Contact John McWaters (352) 445-9316 or Steve Frangos (585) 789-0369 if you can attend. You can also visit KWVA169.org