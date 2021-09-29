86.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
type here...

Korean War veterans encouraged to attend reception in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Korean War and Korea Defense Veterans Chapter 169 in The Villages will be holding a reception for all veterans who served in Korea from 1950 to the present. Chapter 169 is the largest Chapter in America and has members who served in Korea from the 1950s through the 1980s.

The gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Saddlebrook Recreation Center. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served

Those veterans who served in Korea from 1954 to present are designated Korean Defense Service Veterans and are eligible for the Korean Defense Service Medal. Chapter 169 provides this medal to all qualified members.

Those veterans who served in Korea from 1954 to present are designated Korean Defense Service Veterans and are eligible for the Korean Defense Service Medal
Those veterans who served in Korea from 1954 to present are designated Korean Defense Service Veterans and are eligible for the Korean Defense Service Medal.

Those attending are encouraged to pictures, memorabilia and stories to share with fellow veterans.

Contact John McWaters (352) 445-9316 or Steve Frangos (585) 789-0369 if you can attend. You can also visit KWVA169.org

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager says he’ll stay out of Wildwood if they stay out of the squares

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’ll stay out of Wildwood if those residents will stay out of the squares in The Villages.

Unreasonable speed bumps

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident urges fellow Villagers to speak out on speed bumps, like the one recently installed at the tunnel near Freedom Pointe.

Golf vs. nature

A resident of Lady Lake says he’ll take nature over golf any day. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis is not anti-vaccine or anti-mask

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

How will America pay for the new immigrants?

A Spruce Creek South resident wonders how America will pay for the new immigrants.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos