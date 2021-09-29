Martina McBride to bring Christmas tour to The Sharon in The Villages

Country singer Martina McBride will be bringing her Christmas tour to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.

McBride, who has sold more than 18 million albums to date, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 in a show in support of Habitat For Humanity for Humanity of Lake-Sumter Florida.

Last year, McBride released a new Christmas album, It’s The Holiday Season, that features her favorite Christmas standards, all with the backing of a symphony.

McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. McBride has been awarded 14 gold records, nine platinum honors, three double platinum records, and two triple platinum awards.

Her 1994 hit, “Independence Day” won Video of the Year and Song of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards

She was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence. McBride has released two books – the first, Around the Table, a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in October 2018.

McBride resides in Nashville with her husband, John, and their three daughters.