Properties of The Villages reaches settlements with realtors who went rogue

Properties of The Villages appears to have reached settlements with sales representatives who went rogue and attempted to compete against the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

John Lauro, the Fox News legal analyst representing Properties of The Villages, has filed a notice in the U.S. District Court in Ocala, indicating it has executed settlement agreements with Christopher Day, Jason and Angela Kranz, and Nanette Elliott.

“By entering the settlements, the settling parties intend to resolve all outstanding claims and disputes between Properties of The Villages and settling defendants,” Lauro wrote in a document on file with the court.

He indicated that counsel for Properties of The Villages “conferred” with Day and Kranz who “each consent to the relief requested herein.” Properties of The Villages also conferred with counsel for Elliott.

Details of the agreement were not included in the court document.

Earlier this year in a federal trial in Tampa, The Villages won a $603,700 judgement against Kranz and Day, former top producers for Properties of The Villages, who broke away in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty. They lured away fellow Properties of The Villages representatives, including Elliott and Angie Taylor, who were also defendants in the legal case.

After the judgement was issued, Properties of The Villages filed legal action to garnish the assets of the former sales representatives. However, the former sales representatives did not immediately cooperate with the garnishment efforts. KD Premier Realty filed for bankruptcy. Day ducked a Sept. 3 deposition in the case set at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. Jason and Angela Kranz, who have since relocated to half million dollar home in Lakewood Ranch, submitted information indicating they have very little cash on hand, despite selling off several investment properties they owned in The Villages. Taylor, who is not mentioned in the settlement agreement, has indicated she could file bankruptcy in an apparent attempt to avoid garnishment of her assets.