Sportsman’s Warehouse pushes back opening date at store at Lady Lake Crossings

Sportsman’s Warehouse has pushed back the opening date for its new retail center at Lady Lake Crossings.

Sportsman’s Warehouse had scheduled its grand opening celebration from Oct. 21 to 23.

Now the opening date is set for Nov. 4.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is currently remodeling the former home of Stein Mart, which closed its doors last year after filing for bankruptcy protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outdoor sporting goods retailer operates in 25 states across the United States, including Alaska. The stores sell apparel, footwear, and gear which caters to sportsmen and sportswomen with interests in hunting, shooting, reloading, camping, fishing, and other outdoor recreational activities.