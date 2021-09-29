Villager says he’ll stay out of Wildwood if they stay out of the squares

To the Editor:

You have to shake your head, when you read the letter from the lady in Wildwood. Apparently she feels that the resident of The Villages, who resent outsiders utilizing the squares for free entertainment, should stay out of Wildwood. Works for me. Villagers pay for the entertainers at the squares, if only by patronizing the restaurants and other merchants.

If the “Wildwooder” pays an amenity fee for all of the “entertainment” available in her city, then she has a point.

It’s OK with me if she wants to take advantage of our largess, but don’t criticize us for being a little resentful toward “freeloaders.”

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecmp