Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club will kick off sales of new Discount Card

By Staff Report

The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club 2021-22 Discount Card will be available for purchase for the first time at Friday night’s Wildwood football game which starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club Discount Card.

It is the “kickoff event” for the new card which offers significant discounts for 41 restaurants and merchants in the surrounding area. Cards will be available for purchase at the Wildcat Booster Club’s tent outside the entrance to the field. Proceeds from sales Friday night will go toward supporting the Wildwood football team. Sales in the future will help provide scholarships to Wildwood students, as well as support many events that enrich the learning environment at the Wildwood Middle High School.

