86.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
type here...

Woman seeks refuge at Village Pet Spa after alleged attack

By Meta Minton

A woman sought refuge at the Village Pet Spa on Rolling Acres Road after an alleged attack.

The woman was fleeing 21-year-old John Austin Gwaltney, who lives at 3761 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake, on Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He had taken away the woman’s phone because she had been attempting to call 911.

The Village Pet Spa is located on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake
The Village Pet Spa is located on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

John Austin Gwaltney
John Austin Gwaltney

Neighbors said they heard Gwaltney and the woman arguing. Another witness said she saw the woman trying to get away from a car while Gwaltny, who stands in excess of 6 feet tall, prevented her from exiting the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

The woman made her way to the Village Pet Spa where staffers let her inside and locked the door before calling 911. The woman told deputies she was in fear for her life and showed them bruises on her arms and legs. She provided a sworn affidavit and said she wanted to see Gwaltney prosecuted.

The Mississippi native was arrested on charges of battery, false imprisonment and deprivation of 911. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $11,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager says he’ll stay out of Wildwood if they stay out of the squares

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’ll stay out of Wildwood if those residents will stay out of the squares in The Villages.

Unreasonable speed bumps

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident urges fellow Villagers to speak out on speed bumps, like the one recently installed at the tunnel near Freedom Pointe.

Golf vs. nature

A resident of Lady Lake says he’ll take nature over golf any day. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis is not anti-vaccine or anti-mask

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

How will America pay for the new immigrants?

A Spruce Creek South resident wonders how America will pay for the new immigrants.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos