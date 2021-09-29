Woman seeks refuge at Village Pet Spa after alleged attack

A woman sought refuge at the Village Pet Spa on Rolling Acres Road after an alleged attack.

The woman was fleeing 21-year-old John Austin Gwaltney, who lives at 3761 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake, on Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He had taken away the woman’s phone because she had been attempting to call 911.

Neighbors said they heard Gwaltney and the woman arguing. Another witness said she saw the woman trying to get away from a car while Gwaltny, who stands in excess of 6 feet tall, prevented her from exiting the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

The woman made her way to the Village Pet Spa where staffers let her inside and locked the door before calling 911. The woman told deputies she was in fear for her life and showed them bruises on her arms and legs. She provided a sworn affidavit and said she wanted to see Gwaltney prosecuted.

The Mississippi native was arrested on charges of battery, false imprisonment and deprivation of 911. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $11,000 bond.