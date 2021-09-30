88 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Congressman Webster adds to his shame

By B. Howard Penix

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster did not vote in the House of Representatives when an Act for an Independent Commission on the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Congress was taken.  

For a representative failing  to take ANY position on such critical legislation is horrible. Most importantly Congressman Webster failed in his sworn duty to defend and protect the Constitution and thus added shame to his historically lackluster and poorly performed duties.  

He was the only one who FAILED to take a position on the need for a full inquiry into the insurrection events on Jan 6th when the vote for the commission on May 19, 2021 was held. His indifference was at odds with his fellow representatives — 537 had the COURAGE to vote their conscience [252/175].   

His failure to vote demonstrated his lack of conviction, and on a dependency for the approval by the House Minority Leader (Rep. McCarty); the radical LEFT; and the narcissistic and disgraced Donald Trump.

He failed the people of the 11th Congressional District and — more significantly — himself. Shame on you, Rep. Daniel Webster.   

B. Howard Penix is a resident of the Haciendas of Mission Hills.

