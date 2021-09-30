Embarrassed to bring family down due to trash along roadway

To the Editor:

We have lived in The Villages for a little over a year now. We made several trips to Florida from Indiana to pick a retirement community. We picked The Villages because we wanted to live in a clean environment that we would be proud of.

Since we’ve been here we have made contact with the department responsible for the grounds three times due to trash littered along Morse Boulevard as it goes into Warm Springs Avenue leading to Monarch Grove, Marsh Bend and Fenney. We have heard they will look at it and remind contractors, but no change. We have seen the grass mowed and trash left afterwards.

It is embarrassing to bring family down. Someone should be assigned to pick this up weekly.

Jim and Barbara Elliott

Village of Monarch Grove